Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to burglary charges

AFTER months of bad press, troubled actor Ezra Miller appeared virtually in court on Monday as part of their felony burglary case in Vermont. The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to stealing liquor bottles from a neighbour's home in May.

Despite facing a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison and over US$2,000 (RM9,426) in fines if found guilty, Miller appeared in “a jovial and chipper mood”.

Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, agreed to conditions set by the judge, which prohibit the actor from contacting the homeowner or going to the residence.

Despite the actor and the homeowner having apparently been friends for years, Vermont State Police say Miller took “several bottles of alcohol” while the homeowner wasn’t present.

“As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling,“ the incident report stated.

Prior to the Vermont incident, the actor had been arrested twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and another time for second-degree assault.

Two protective orders against The Flash star have been taken out in recent months stemming from separate incidents involving minors.

Miller was reportedly housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children, aged one to five, at their farm in Vermont, with guns and weed “lying around.” The one-year-old allegedly found a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

After the burglary incident became public in August, the actor broke their silence and issued a statement saying they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Despite Miller's erratic behaviour, Warner Bros. intends to release The Flash in theatres next year as planned.