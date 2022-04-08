Ezra Miller’s future under Warner Bros. reportedly on thin ice

AFTER Ezra Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment last weekend, a new report says Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting to discuss pausing Miller’s future projects with the company.

According to a report in Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency meeting on March 30 to discuss Miller’s future with the studio. The report said that while a decision does not appear to have been formalised, one source says the consensus is to “hit pause on any future projects involving Miller, including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.”

Warner Bros. has dismissed the report, saying that no such emergency meeting took place and dismissing the claims as “exaggeration”.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, is set to reprise their role as Barry Allen in The Flash, which is set to be released on June 23, 2023. This film will co-star fellow Snyder-verse alumn Ben Affleck as Batman, as well as Michael Keaton, who will return as his version of Batman, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

The Flash was stuck in development hell for years and went through multiple directors before tapping It director Andy Muschietti to helm the feature.

Filming was completed on Oct 18 and The Flash was originally set to premiere in November this year, before being being delayed again to next year.

According to reports, on March 28, Miller became agitated while at a karaoke bar and grabbed the microphone from a woman singing, and reportedly lunged at another man playing darts. The couple later filed a restraining order against the actor.

Miller has starred in both blockbuster movies and indie dramas, but the recent arrest was not their first outburst.

In 2020, a video showing Miller apparently choking a woman at an Iceland bar began circulating online, though no arrests were made.

On the fan side of the drama, DC Comics fans have been increasing their rallying call for WB to replace Ezra Miller with actor Grant Gustin, who has been playing The CW’s version of The Flash on television for the past eight years.

Miller and Gustin even appeared together as different versions of The Flash during a crossover episode on the TV series.

As of now, The Flash is still on track for its 2023 release date and there’s no news yet of a potential sequel.