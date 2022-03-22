Familiar faces to debut in HYBE’s new girl group

MORE information has been released on HYBE’s upcoming girl group, which is planned to have at least five members.

It has been confirmed that former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won will be making their debut as part of the group this May. However, the detailed dates and schedules are yet to be announced.

This new development ends months of speculation over the status of the upcoming group, which at one point had been speculated to include up to three former IZ*ONE members. The group was a 12-member collective comprised of Korean and Japanese artistes that made their debut in 2018 and were active for two and a half years on a special contract before disbanding sometime in 2021.

As Miyawaki and Kim already have a built-in fanbase from their time in IZ*ONE, no doubt fans will be looking forward to seeing them begin the next stage in their K-pop music careers.