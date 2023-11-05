Family as the heart of masculinity and identity

‘They All Die At The End’ marks the continuation of Theatresauce’s seventh-year anniversary with its second theatrical production.

Five men reflect and interrogate what it means to be Malaysian and Indian - in the past, present and imagination. ALL PIX BY THEATRESAUCE

THEATRESAUCE continues its seventh-year anniversary with its second theatre production They All Die At The End. This brown boy fantasia is directed by Dhinesha Karthigesu, an alumni of Theatresauce’s Emerging Directors Lab that ran from 2020-2022. The devised production opens towards the end of May in klpac’s Pentas 2 exploring brown masculinity, identity and family history. The show presents a world where brown men can say what they want and be who they want to be. They All Die At The End began initially as a curiosity about ancestry and heritage. Starting with the ancestors who originally came from India to Malaya a couple of generations ago. And the choices they made that lead each member of the team to where they are today as Malaysian Indian men in 2023.

The all male ensemble questions how the combination of society, family and culture make or break the men who exist today. How much of a role does family play in the making of who we are? Who are we if not for the choices made by our forefathers? Who are we if not for the world built by our parents? How about the family we find along the way, whether as friends or new loved ones with whom we make family together? Who are we if not for the very choices we make today as men? The production reflects and interrogates what it means to be Malaysian and Indian in the past, present and imagination. The performance utilizes an array of storytelling approaches, from poetic text and dialogue to music, movement and projections. A series of sequences weave a story that mixes up real and fictional personal accounts. Audiences can expect a show that is both extremely personal and uniquely collective as the team explores painful realities and joy-filled spaces. They All Die At The End also features for the first time ever an all male brown ensemble made up of Ian Skatu, Karthigesan, Nandagopall, Sidhart Joe Dev and Tin Raman. Scenography, projections and lights are designed by Syamsul Azhar denoting his third collaboration with director Dhinesha Karthigesu. First time collaborator with Theatresauce is sound designer Kirthana Kuhendran. This production is presented in collaboration with KLPAC.