Family comes first in Fast & Furious sequel Fast X

THE Fast & Furious has always prided itself on its connective tissue of being a “family” both onscreen and off, and no one brings it up more than Vin Diesel, both onscreen and off.

In a new Instagram post, Diesel reiterated how much he prioritises his Fast family by revealing that the original script for the upcoming Fast X did not include Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto.

First seen in 2001’s franchise launching The Fast and the Furious, Mia is the sister of Diesel's franchise patriarch, Dom Toretto, and wife of his ride-or-die buddy, Brian O'Conner, played by the late Paul Walker.

“I was so disappointed that I couldn’t see how I could continue,“ Diesel writes, crediting Brewster’s character with fostering the “brotherhood” between Dom and Brian.

It turns out the deciding vote was cast by the actor's daughter, Hania.

Fortunately, Lin and the studio quickly realised that the Fast father (and daughter) knows best, and put Brewster back in the driver's seat for Fast X, which just began filming and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Apr 7 next year.