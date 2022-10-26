Family first

THE film begins by showing us a hardworking father trying to raise his son despite the daily challenges they face.

Izwan (Azrel Ismail) is very determined to provide a decent quality of life for his son, Biko (Syed Irfan). As a lorry driver, Izwan works hard to reach his dream, which is to build a safe place for both he and his child to live, their very own“home sweet home.”

In the midst of being motivated and passionate about achieving his goal, Izwan discovers that the property agent he hired has cheated him and stolen all his money.

To make matters worse, Izwan and Biko are evicted from their rented house after failing to pay the rent due to a lack of funds.

Without a place to call home, they are forced to sleep in Izwan’s lorry.

Knowing that the family is financially strapped, Sherry (Sara Ali), Biko’s adoptive mother and Izwan’s best friend, takes Biko to an audition for extras to appear in a new music video by internationally renowned singer Sara (Baby Shima).

Unbeknownst to them, Sara and Izwan have a history together, that has been the cause of conflict in their lives – culminating in a shared secret that they have kept hidden from everyone.

Biko is directed by Teng Bee, who produced the highly-praised biopic Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend in 2018, together with Pouvin and Tommy Loh handling production and screenplay, respectively.