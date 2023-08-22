Family over work

INITIALLY making a name for himself in the Kick-Ass films, Aaron Taylor-Johnson quickly found himself being headhunted by filmmakers for bigger Hollywood blockbusters.

In 2014 and 2015, he starred in Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron, which made him one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood.

Between then and very recently, Taylor-Johnson told Esquire that he had been actively rejecting franchises to spend time with his family.

“[I was up for movies] that nobody knows about; big, huge franchises that were in play. But I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like.”

“I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway; it was too early,” he continued about acting in studio tentpoles.

“But yeah, I also slightly didn’t give a ****.”

Taylor-Johnson also revealed that he did not enjoy going from one film role to another so quickly. His most recent productions were Kraven the Hunter, The Fall Guy, and Nosferatu. These three movies were shot “with only 24 hours between each thing.”

“In my opinion, the actor that goes from job to job becomes ****ing boring,” he said.

“You know that someone’s going to pick you up, take you to work, do your makeup, and tell you, ‘Here’s your mark. These are your lines. You’re great!’ And on to the next job.

“If this is what you want to do, that’s great, but it doesn’t feed my soul. I enjoy the normality of things - the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school, and taking them to activities. That’s plenty, and it feeds my soul.”

Taylor-Johnson is now returning to the world of Hollywood tentpoles with a leading role in Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, which is set in the studio’s Spider-Man universe.

“I mean, quite honestly, I thought I’d actually been done with these sorts of movies,” Taylor-Johnson said.