Family reunion for Yuri and Songsun

ON Tuesday, the first day of the Lunar New Year, K-pop fans got a thrill when Girls’ Generation legend Yuri posted an Instagram story update to send her festive wishes.

What made the post all the more special was that Yuri had included a very special guest in her story – her cousin Songsun, who is currently a member of rookie girl group TRI.BE.

Many fans were surprised as they had not realised the two K-pop stars were related, but immediately followed up by saying that they could now see the family resemblance as the two posed side by side.

In the caption to the photo Yuri posted: “Happy new year! Please spend a comfortable and pleasant holiday with your beloved family members. Our Songsunnie. My proud little sister. Please cheer for her a lot!”

There is no doubt that Songsun is doing her cousin proud. TRI.BE made its debut just one year ago with their first single album Tribe Da Loca, and has been going from strength to strength since then.

Most recently, Songsun and her TRI.BE groupmates made their first major splash internationally by performing The Bha Bha Song, the theme song for the Cartoon Network animation series We Baby Bears.