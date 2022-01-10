Fans concerned over Yiren’s upcoming break

EVERGLOW’s management agency Yuehua Entertainment recently announced that the K-Pop girl group will be conducting its ongoing promotional activities for its third mini-album with only five members. The agency notified fans that group member Yiren will be taking a breather as she returns to China between mid-January to the end of February.

The 21-year-old is said to be looking to pursue further education in China and spending time with her family, whom she has been unable to see due to the pandemic.

The agency’s announcement drew mixed reactions and fans took to social media to discuss the hiatus.

While some fans believed the agency’s statement, some assume that her “break” is really a cover for Yiren wanting to leave the group permanently. The Chinese singer reportedly has been unhappy over not being able to return to China since the group’s debut in 2019.

Fans were left confused as Yiren has yet to make any personal statements on the announcement.

EVERGLOW recently surprised fans with its comeback in early December with its mini-album titled Return of The Girl, and its song Pirate, became a huge hit. This is the K-pop girl group’s third mini-album after −77.82X−78.29 and Reminiscence in 2020.