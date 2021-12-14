Fans debate over Aespa lip-synching

Last week, Aespa became the first Korean girl group to appear on The Nick Cannon Show in the US.

The girls performed their latest hit Savage but sadly, netizens are talking about their lip-synching more than anything else!

One fan said: “I checked out the YouTube clip because I heard that they came out as the first Korean artiste to be on The Nick Cannon Show but I was so shocked because they were lip-synching so brazenly. (They also lip-synched on The Kelly Clarkson Show).

“ I think they just turned on the VCR of the performance instead of a live in-person show but why couldn’t they make a little bit more of an effort. Is it that difficult to sing live as a singer? Why aren’t they singing live ... Americans don’t lip-synch.”

That post received 800 votes, with 60 votes were against the comment. Some just complained, while others defended the stars.

Another post said:” Idols are singers too, we are simply critiquing the fact that they can’t be ‘singers’ if they don’t sing. I’m not even talking just about aespa. But the most important thing about being an idol is being able to fundamentally sing. If they can’t work at their own jobs, then that just doesn’t make sense.”

The debates went with fans expressing their thoughts and taking different sides on the issue.