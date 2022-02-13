Fans get a new look at upcoming DC movies for 2022

NEW footage of DC’s The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam and The Flash has been revealed in a new clip posted to social media on Saturday.

The clip carries the tagline “The world needs heroes”, and showcases the iconic DC Comics superheroes in all their glory. In particular, Aquaman and The Flash were revealed to be wearing new costumes, while viewers got a better look at Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam.

While the video teases only a brief look at Jason Momoa standing above a valley and sitting on Aquaman’s throne, it serves as the first official footage from the long-awaited sequel.

Also starring Amber Heard as Mera and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premieres in theatres on Dec 16. Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman will appear in supporting roles.

The video also provides a ton of new footage from Black Adam, featuring Johnson in action as the title character. The footage marks the first look at the Justice Society of America: Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

After over a decade in development, Black Adam will be released on July 29. The cast also includes Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu.

Additionally, the clip flaunts a glimpse of The Flash’s (Ezra Miller) new suit as well as a voiceover from Michael Keaton’s Batman. Also starring Sasha Calle, Temuera Morrison, Michael Shannon and Kiersey Clemons, The Flash features Ben Affleck as Batman one last time.

The movie will hit theatres on Nov 4.

With four major titles on deck, 2022 is shaping up to be huge year for DC. The first film releasing on March 4 is the highly anticipated The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the title hero, as well as Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

Watch the trailer here: