Fans petition to remove Kanye West from Coachella

THE Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be returning this April, after a two-year COVID hiatus. Music fans will finally get to watch their favourite artistes perform live on stage.

However, there is one singer whom fans are not keen to have on the Coachella stage, and that is none other than Kanye West.

In fact, there is currently a petition calling for the removal of Kanye West as a headliner for Coachella 2022. As of this week, the petition has received over 30,000 signatures.

The petition was initiated after West’s feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Caramello Marie, who started the petition, wrote: “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.

“Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

Many other users have since backed her request.

“Kanye is a narcissistic egotistical bully who thinks his money and celebrity give him a free pass to abuse, threaten, shame and defame others. Why he has been allowed to get away with this appalling behavior for so long is a joke” wrote one user.