Fans prefer for BTS to choose military service alternative

A SURVEY done in South Korea shows that most people agree for BTS to opt for alternative service instead of fulfilling military obligations.

Dispatch, together with Macromill Embrain conducted a survey on the “public awareness of special cases on military service”, which included 1,000 South Korean participants, aged between 14 to 59 years old.

In the survey, more than 90% of the participants stressed the importance of promoting national prestige and cultural promotion.

A total of 58% of the participants selected BTS as a figure that has highly contributed to the development of both national prestige and cultural promotion, with 78% of participants agreeing to BTS opting for alternative service to fulfill military obligations.

However, it was also revealed there was a weak understanding among the public of the specifics behind the system of serving as cultural agents, while others feel that the system should lay out some ground rules and clearer standards for the future.