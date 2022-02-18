Fans puzzled by supposed ‘new’ BTS album leak

JUST a few days ago, some observant ARMYs noticed a new album titled Forever listed BTS’s YouTube channel, complete with a tracklist.

On the surface, the ‘new’ album looked real because BTS’ iconic tracks such as Butter and Euphoria were part of the tracklist, so many thought it was a new album featuring all the group’s biggest tracks.

And ARMYs who Googled the title claimed that they found search results that showed Forever as the group’s 2022 album name, so it was no surprise that ARMYs began to believe that the news was in fact, true.

When the screenshot of it was first shared, ARMYs thought perhaps HYBE might’ve accidentally spoiled the group’s upcoming album, with many even joking that it might’ve been a mistake made by an intern left alone in the office.

However, in-depth details about the album such as the record company and the date of release were not noted.

Besides that, the record label was listed as J Records rather than HYBE or BIGHIT MUSIC, with the apparent release date being Feb 15, which had already passed by the time fans found out about the album.

When fans started to look at the big picture, it seemed as if perhaps all of that might just be a glitch in the YouTube channel because the social media platform was in the midst of updating its artists’ accounts set up.

Many also realised that the album cover was just an edit of a pre-existing design that was freely available on the internet.

Neither YouTube nor BIGHIT MUSIC/HYBE has released a statement regarding the issue.

Until then, ARMYs will have to patiently wait to find out the truth.