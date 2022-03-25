Fans rejoice as Rachel Zegler is set to present at the Oscars

THE Academy Awards recently announced the final batch of presenters for the 94th Oscars, including Rachel Zegler, Jacob Elordi, Serena and Venus Williams, Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott and J.K. Simmons.

On Tuesday, West Side Story star Zegler, who is currently filming Snow White in London, announced that she had accepted the Academy’s invitation to present, after days of backlash from fans.

The outrage and media amplification stemmed from the fact that despite the Steven Spielberg-helmed West Side Story racking up seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Zegler – who plays the female lead, Maria – wasn’t invited to attend the awards.

The drama over Zegler's attendance began last Sunday. After Zegler had shared several photos of herself, a fan had posted: “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night.“

Zegler had then replied: “I’m not invited[,] so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

After being invited to present, Zegler tweeted: “Well folks, I can’t believe I’m saying this but ... see you on Sunday! The absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our Snow White producers worked some real-life magic, and I am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @WestsideMovie fam at the Oscars.”

The new batch of presenters will join other star presenters including Elliot Page, Bill Murray, Jennifer Garner, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Rami Malek, Lily James, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Zoë Kravitz.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” said Oscars producer Will Packer. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Additional presenters will be announced in the coming week.

While last year’s ceremony went without a host, in what the Academy called an “ensemble” format, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by the comic trio of Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

On Wednesday, Gaga also signed on to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party with Billy Porter, Eric McCormack and David Furnish.

The 94th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets around the world on Monday, March 28 at 8am, Malaysian time.