$!Fans saddened by poor BTS merch

ONCE again, BTS fans are upset over the quality of the merchandise purchased through the Weverse shop.

The limited-edition Butter Cassette from BTS that costs US$6.98 (RM28.94) was supposed to be a beige tape, but fans complained through Twitter that they received a white tape with smudged and faded “Butter” text instead.

Some of them thought that they had received the wrong item because of how different the tape looked compared to the photos on the shop app.

One fan posted on Twitter: “Did I receive the wrong tape? What is this? My tape is white and the font looks faded. Even the BTS logo is faded and there isn’t even a hologram sticker. Is this a fake merch? HYBE, did you send me a fake merch?”

The Butter cassette tape was not the first merchandise that had made fans flustered with the quality.

One fan also vented on Twitter about receiving a BTS ring with many scratches on it, while another fan, who only bought BTS clothing merchandise to get the photo cards, ended up being disappointed after receiving a bent photo card.

There was also an instance where a fan shared about their experience getting a BTS binder sleeve with a part of the page being cut off.