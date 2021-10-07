Fans support Lisa in BVLGARI drama

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been barred by her management from attending BVLGARI’s events in Paris, despite her being appointed the global ambassador of the luxury jewellery brand.

BVLGARI chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin took the initiative to explain the unfortunate circumstance on his personal Instagram.

He wrote: “Lisa is in Paris, but unfortunately, due to Covid, her agency doesn’t want her to participate [in any event.] Pity as we have an incredible Bvlgari event [in] Milano, and she won’t attend.”

The situation has sparked a heated discussion among her fans on social media, particularly the BLINKs.

Many disagreed with YG Entertainment’s decision to allow Lisa to travel to Paris but prohibit her from attending events that included other big stars, as permitted by the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite being pulled from a few important events, Jean-Christophe Babin revealed that he is great friends with Lisa and plans to work with her more.

He wrote: “[We] are striving to really activate the collaboration at 360 degrees. I hope it answers [Lisa’s fans’] many inquiries and questions [that I received].”