Fans worried over BTS’ Jimin’s recent legal drama

RECENTLY, BTS fan were shocked to find out that Jimin’s luxury apartment was almost seized on Jan 25 this year, reportedly due to missed payments for health insurance premiums.

However, it was revealed later that the entire incident was a misunderstanding, due to a mistake committed by his managing company.

Jimin’s luxury apartment at Nine One Hannam is one of South Korea’s most expensive apartments priced at USD4.74 million (RM20.5 million).

The overdue payment for health premiums has since been fully settled. His managing company HYBE Label issued an official statement clarifying that Jimin was unaware of the overdue premium due to his busy schedule overseas, and that his company had been managing his mail on his behalf, but had failed to convey the letter about the overdue payment due to an oversight.

The matter was finally settled just as BTS finished wrapping up its sold-out Permission To Dance On Stage tour in Las Vegas and prepared to return to South Korea.