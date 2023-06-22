Fantastic, futuristic dining

Novae: Future Tavern, a realm where gastronomic delights meet cutting-edge aesthetics.

Welcome to Novae, the futuristic tavern where innovation and indulgence intertwine. – ALL PIX BY HAZIQUE ZAIRILL/THESUNDAILY

STEP into a world where dining becomes an unforgettable experience without breaking the bank. Novae: Future Tavern is a hidden gem that seamlessly combines futuristic design with exceptional cuisine. Located in Kota Damansara, this Asian fusion restaurant offers more than just a place to eat. It’s a picturesque destination that begs to be shared on social media, creating lasting memories. Founded by Sophia Chong, Novae: Future Tavern defied the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and opened its doors in 2020. Since then, it has become a sought-after venue for events, launches, and even TV dramas including the recent Petronas drama series featuring Lewis Hamilton. It has become a sought-after venue, adding charm and excitement to every occasion.

As you enter Novae, you’ll be greeted by contemporary design elements, vibrant colors, sleek lines, and innovative lighting. The highly sought-after tunnel seat offers a unique seating experience, but it’s advisable to book in advance due to its popularity. Novae goes beyond being just a restaurant; it also houses Novae Society, a bar offering a vibrant selection of cocktails and spirits. The restaurant also plans to introduce live band performances and busking sessions, allowing customers to unwind to enchanting melodies in the evenings. The ambiance will be enhanced by a magical interplay of music and lights, promising a truly immersive experience.

The culinary journey at Novae is equally impressive. Skilled chefs create delectable dishes that blend flavours and textures, using the finest ingredients. Signature dishes like the Mussels Pot with its umami flavours, bathed in a spicy pomodoro and olive broth, are true delights. The Braised Lamb Shank and Beef Short Rib are tender and juicy, complemented by a smoky and spicy brown sauce. The Smoked Duck Pasta Carbonara presents a delightful twist on the classic dish, with sautéed mushrooms and a smoky flavour that adds depth to each bite. The Parmigiana Burger, featuring a breaded chicken thigh in pomodoro sauce, is a mouthwatering delight.

To accompany the meal, Novae also offers refreshing beverages like the Mango Yoghurt Smoothie, Blueberry Virgin Mojito, and Refreshing Sour Plum Juice. Each drink provides a burst of flavors that perfectly complement the dining experience. The special Earl Grey Coco, a fusion of tea and chocolate, is a recent addition that will remind you of boba tea.

Well, Novae is more than just a restaurant; it’s a complete dining experience. With its affordable prices, futuristic design, and exceptional cuisine, this eatery is the perfect destination for food enthusiasts and those seeking a unique atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a memorable meal or planning an event, Novae welcomes you with open arms. It also caters to events, event launches, and gatherings with a capacity to accommodate up to 100 people. Please note that Novae is a pork-free restaurant but serves alcohol.