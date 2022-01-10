Farewell to TV’s beloved dad, Bob Saget

THE world mourns the loss of the beloved comedian Bob Saget, who passed away on Sunday (Monday morning Malaysian time) at the age of 65.

He played Danny Tanner, the widowed dad of three girls in 1987 sitcom Full House. The show ran until 1995 and had a reboot, Fuller House, from 2016-2020.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” the Saget family said in a heartfelt statement.

Saget was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County sheriff’s office said that there were no signs of foul play or drug use, and the cause and manner of death remains to be determined by the medical examiner.

The actor was in the city as part of a comedy tour, with acts scheduled up to June. He was in Jacksonville on Saturday night and had even uploaded an Instagram post after the show.

Former cast members of Full House and Fuller House posted tributes, with almost everyone describing him as “funny and kind”.

Actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg also took to social media to share an emotional tribute: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget. With your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters & other family”.

Saget was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. On the beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Saget provided the voice of the future Ted Mosby.

Despite being in stark contrast to the wholesome family man Danny Tanner, Saget’s comedy acts drew lots of laughter.

The father of three adult children with former wife Sherri Kramer, Saget also leaves behind his widow second wife Kelly Rizzo, who he was married to since 2018.