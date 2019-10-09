1960s reborn

DESIGNED anew for the modern day, the eponymous Seiko 5 Sports line that was first launched in 1963 as Japan’s first-ever automatic day-date watch has made a refreshing comeback to revive its nostalgic legacy of bygone past.

Drawing its inspiration from over five decades of horological heritage, the rebirth of this sports collection stays true to the brand’s core designs with clearly-defined principles and five distinctive hallmarks alluded in its namesake: automatic movement, day-date display, water resistance, recessed crown at the four o’clock position and durable case.

The latest release boasts five unique styles: Sports, Suits, Specialist, Street and Sense, in a total of 27 timepieces, 16 of which are available in Malaysia.

Each timepiece appears visually different yet entirely identical in attributes.

As we look forward to the ongoing legacy of Seiko 5 Sports with various design variations, they are, in fact, all powered by the automatic Caliber 4R36 movement, with 24 jewels, optional manual winding, a 41-hour power reserve and a hacking second hand.

Additionally, the new collection shares an updated version of a new dial, with three-dimensional hour markers, unidirectional rotating bezel and see-through screw case back.

The Seiko 5 Sports moniker truly represents affordability and youthfulness in the face of contemporary perfection.

Thong Sia Group general manager Michael Lim shared: “We understand that there is an increasing demand among the younger watch enthusiasts who are constantly on the lookout for sportier and youthful-looking timepieces that best represent their unique sense of style.

“Thanks to the trust and meaningful partnership fostered with Seiko Watch Corporation over the years, we have this privilege of introducing the newly-revamped Seiko 5 Sports collection to further reach out to our ever-growing avid Seiko fans in Malaysia.”

The Seiko 5 Sports collection is available at all Seiko boutiques nationwide and other authorised dealers in Malaysia.