2019 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival set to empower the dreamers

The Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival (VAMFF) has launched the programme for this year’s highly anticipated Festival, which will take place on March 1 to 10.

The 23rd year of The Festival is set to be one of the biggest yet with a standout programme of premium Australian and global designer Runways at the Royal Exhibition Building, a series of Independent and Arts events, entertainment by some of Australia’s biggest acts and the introduction of the inaugural Australian Fashion Summit.

The Festival will bring focus to the theme Power To The Dreamers, celebrated in its campaign and is set to encourage people in 2019 to do extraordinary things, pave their own paths and empower others through fashion.

Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival CEO Graeme Lewsey said, “As Australia’s largest fashion event, we are proud to present an opportunity to empower dreaming and bring together our creatively-charged industry for all to see, be inspired by and learn from. On a global stage, it is critically important that we keep exploring and living with creativity, supported by community. Our attempt is to create a Festival where visionaries feel empowered to become fashion’s new vanguard.”

The 2019 campaign is a collaboration between the Festival and Australia’s most respected fashion industry creatives, with photography by Justin Ridler and styling by Peter Simon Phillips. The creative backdrop has been inspired by Australian landscapes to provide a sense of space and connection to Australian nature, organic creativity and ideas. It explores the unique connection between the Australian environment, the clothes that we wear and the way that we wear them, practically and aesthetically.

The iconic Royal Exhibition Building will again be home to world class Runways (March 4-9), featuring hundreds of Australia’s established and emerging designers across the programme. Internationally acclaimed Martin Grant and Akira will return in 2019 alongside Festival regulars Camilla and Marc, Scanlan Theodore, By Johnny and Kitx, to name a few. 2019 will also see new designers A.BCH, Sister, Double RAinbouu, LIMB The Label, Leo & Lin and Client liaison Deluxe Line make a Festival debut.

The Gala Runway, presented by David Jones and supported by Vogue Australia, on March 4 will show the largest exclusive International and Australian designer line-up during the Festival, while the Virgin Australia Grand Showcase, presented by Marie Claire, will showcase the extraordinary talents of one acclaimed Australian designer (to be announced).

In 2019, the Festival will introduce the inaugural Australian Fashion Summit presented by Visit Victoria and AMP Capital Shopping Centres. An event that has been created for the industry, by the industry, the Summit will offer a schedule of business discussions in a full day format on March 8. The Festival is assembling global thought-leaders to provide insights, test ideas and help further our industry’s capability and capacity. From great Australian trailblazers to international heavyweights with tools and tactics to share, the Summit will be the place to empower dreaming, explore innovative thinking, accelerate design abundance, prepare for technology impacts, unpack retail challenges, understand neighbouring trading markets opportunities in Asia and importantly take a stand on sustainability practices across the board.

Preluding the Summit, the International Women’s Day Breakfast presented by Marie Claire will bring together “Change Making Women” - a carefully curated panel of women who have effected significant, meaningful and lasting change through the platform of fashion. Hosted by Marie Claire Australia editor Nicky Briger, the panel will include award-winning actress and producer Miranda Tapsell as well as Founder & Designer of Australian fashion label CAMILLA, Camilla Franks to discuss their professional and personal endeavours for change. Further speakers will be announced.

The Festival will continue to celebrate Australia’s love affair with music with performances by leading Australian acts set to the backdrop of its Runways. The Plaza will play host to Melbourne’s liveliest fashion party with a programme of music sets, free parties and the best in food and drink for everyone to enjoy. The Plaza will also be home to the first Festival Block Party on March 9, featuring a day of activations, workshops, runways and entertainment.

The Festival continues to be a champion in driving diversity and sustainability in the fashion industry. Together with David Jones, the Festival will not only crown the winner of the coveted National Designer Award presented by David Jones over AUD$100k in prize value but will award one finalist with the Honourable Mention of Sustainability.

Ideas on sustainability will be further explored as a part of the Arts Programme through experimental exhibitions, workshops, talks and walks that are set to inspire conversation and challenge our behaviours.

The 2019 Festival will span over 10 fashion-filled days and offer a range of travel packages, bundles and fashion experiences in collaboration with Virgin Australia and Visit Victoria for people to come together to be both informed and inspired.

Further information and tickets available at vamff.com.au