3 steps to flawless skin

GLOWY, dewy and glossy are the hallmarks of Pixy’s all-new Make It Glow series. The cosmetic brand took inspiration from Japanese beauty, also known as J-Beauty, which pivots the gentleness and softness of the skin. Such simplicity even with makeup, reveals the incandescent and radiant skin glow.
Throughout the series, Pixy blends beauty with the efficacy of skin-loving ingredients, including moisturising botanical extracts: olive oil, jojoba and yuzu extract that helps nourish the skin from the inside out. The best part is, they are all infused with SPF with a range of 23 to 35 against UVB rays, additionally paired with PA++ and PA+++ for optimum protection against UVA rays; perfect in this tropical climate we’re living in.
Its skin-melting formula is embedded with Light Reflection Technology to capture and diffuse light which then bounces off the skin creating a luminescent complexion. This works with the incredibly fine Smooth Polished Powder particles to give the skin a no-makeup makeup look.
What more can we ask for? All you need is three products to easily create the hassle-free J-Beauty trend. The Pixy Make It Glow series is available exclusively at all Watsons stores and webstore.
Skin Primer
When temperature and humidity levels rise above comfort level, applying primer before foundation is not to be skipped. It’s also the first and most important step in the rule of makeup, as it not only moisturises the skin but also conceals uneven skin tone and dark spots to ensure long-lasting makeup for summer days ahead.
Dewy Cushion
Pixy Make It Glow Dewy Cushion foundation glides on like second-skin upon application. Its lightweight, high coverage formulation flawlessly covers up blemishes to form a naturally luminous finish that continues to radiate up to 10 hours without feeling tacky, oily and caking up on the skin.
Silky Powdery Cake
It’s the finishing touch to every makeup look. This setting powder combines mattifying and blurring properties courtesy of its Smooth Polished Powder to set and finish makeup. Due to its lightweight texture, it’s able to provide even touch-up throughout the day whenever needed to reduce shine.