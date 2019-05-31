6ixty8ight opens its first store in Malaysia

INTERNATIONAL fashion lingerie label, 6ixty8ight has just opened its first store in Malaysia at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall in Bandar Sunway.

Launched in 2002, with its headquarter based in Hong Kong, 6ixty8ight is well known for its fun and casual lingerie, homewear and apparel for young females at pocket-friendly prices, designed specifically for the Asian female figure.

On its initial launch in Malaysia, customers may look forward to a full range of 6ixty8ight lingerie, loungewear, nightwear, clothing and accessories at the store.

As one of Asia’s fastest growing fashion brands with more than 160 stores across Hong Kong, China, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore, the first 6ixty8ight store in Malaysia spans across 4,500 sq ft and will feature its iconic store design concept in an all pink façade and store interior.

With new products introduced every other week across all stores, customers can shop in a fun and cheerful atmosphere as they browse through the latest collections in delightful shades of pink.