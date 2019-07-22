A beauty awakening

IMAGINE a curated space where state-of-the-art technology enables the freedom to pursue a series of rejuvenation regime steeped in science to bring out your best beauty potential all under one roof - at the Bella Marie France (BMF) Beauty Gym flagship store, located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur at The Intermark.

Bella Marie France is a unification of expertise from the beauty industry’s best-known names Bella Skin Care and Marie France Bodyline, offering a wide range of holistic beauty treatments for skin and body, including advanced diagnostic, consultation and comprehensive treatment processes.

At the launch of BMF Beauty Gym, the global beauty brand threw a playful pop-up event at Slate @ The Row. The one-off experiential beauty playground whimsically drenched in pink was filled with skincare and nutrition bars, tongue-in-cheek treatment rooms and arcade games with attractive prizes to be won.

Hosted by Jon Liddel and Jenn Chia, the launch also involved a workout session #movewithmaggy led by the movement’s founder, fitness instructor and radio host Maggy Wang, as she guided the attendees through a fun and easy exercise routine.

The pop-up reenacted what BMF Beauty Gym is all about; a go-to beauty destination for the busy urbanites, a place to sit back and relax under the intuitive touch of BMF’s professional therapists.

Beauty through the decades

However, fads and beauty hacks that tout fast results almost always overpromise and under-deliver. Therefore, BMF believes that everyone’s beauty needs and intentions are varied between individuals; what works perfectly for you might not be as effective for another.

It’s in BMF’s philosophy that beauty treatments and therapies could also help celebrate momentous milestones in every woman’s life.

Following a woman’s journey of beauty through the decades at BMF begins when she strives to make an unforgettable first impression at her first job interview with HA Hydrating System, and her ambition to climb the corporate ladder with inches off the waistline with Dynamic Sculptor Therapy.

Approaching her wedding day, the bride-to-be undergoes the 360° Illuminator Treatment and Venus Freeze System to achieve a radiant glow and shapely figure before the big day.

As she celebrates her role as a new mother, she too desires a much-needed moisture boost with the Stem Cell Phyto System and drains excess fluid and toxins with the Post Natal Rejuvenation care after an arduous nine-month pregnancy.

Entering the next phase of life doesn’t mean she’s getting old, if anything, it means she ages with grace looking just as young with Indiba Dynamic System, while giving cellulite a boot with Acoustic Radial Therapy.