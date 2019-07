BACK by popular demand, Kiehl’s Nature’s Playground this year reimagined the space at Blue Concourse at Sunway Pyramid into a larger than life playground filled with fun activities and treats.

To celebrate the launch of Kiehl’s Made Better campaign, the American skincare brand had announced the special appearance of a member of South Korean boyband Super Junior, Choi Siwon. It was then, thousands of superfans flocked to the mall to anticipate his arrival.

Kiehl’s has been dedicating itself to using more sustainably sourced and naturally derived ingredients, using responsible packaging and manufacturing, at the same time, lending a hand to community causes. Together with Siwon, they are committed to a future Made Better, just like what the K-pop idol stated: “Living for a higher purpose.”

Below are excerpts from an interview with Siwon.

How do you have a work-life balance?

My life is basically my work. It is important for me to find a good balance to allocate time between work and social life so that I don’t get overwhelmed by it.

One thing I do to keep myself afloat is to always plan ahead and have the ‘just do it’ attitude.

Share with us your secret to maintaining healthy and youthful skin?

It comes down to three things that I hold very dear to my heart. I keep myself active by doing sports, be it running or playing basketball. Secondly, I try to remain positive at all times. Last but not least, it has become increasingly clear to many and to myself as well, that clear and healthy skin starts with good skincare.

What makes natural skincare so enticing?

For instance, we tend to eat clean when we fall sick, adopting a diet that consists of minimally processed food and natural ingredients to boost our overall health. Similarly, for our skin, we want powerful skincare ingredients drawn from nature to achieve radiant looking skin.

Which of Kiehl’s skincare products is your ultimate favourite?

Calendula and Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque.

What commitments are you upholding to make the world a greener and better place?

I believe in two things: duty and responsibility. It’s our duty and responsibility to protect our planet for the future of our next generation.

Which Asian actor/actress would you like to collaborate with in the future?

I’ve always wanted to work with Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh. Both of us actually have the same manager, and we’ve been discussing the possibility of working together, so I’m very eager for the day to arrive.