DIWALI is fast approaching, and there is no better way to spice it up than with an array of festive jewellery pieces to brighten up the celebration, courtesy of Poh Kong.



-> Bombay Collection

Heading Poh Kong’s special lineup for the Festival of Lights this year are some elegantly designed masterpieces from its Bombay Collection.



Make a grand statement with a coral and diamond with yellow gold necklace and ring set that exudes feminine elegance with a touch of stylish individuality.



The rose was chosen as the main design element for the set, as its layers of petals symbolise the warmth, grace, strength and natural beauty of a woman.



The floral splendour of these alluring pieces will never fade as time goes by.



You can also complement your trendy saree, salwar kameez or kurti top with a set of gold earrings and a necklace made of 916/22k gold.



Each intricate jewellery piece is beautifully crafted to emphasise design elements that will go well with any traditional outfit.



Diwali celebrations often conjure images of joy and resplendence surrounded by delightful sights and sounds, which are reflected in a charming set of bangles made of 916/22k gold and adorned with colourful enamelled pieces.



Add vibrant hues to your festive attire by pairing these bangles to match any look and accentuate your style.

-> Tranz Love Series

For a more contemporary look, one can never go wrong with these 916/22k gold earrings (left), which are designed to combine the exquisite appeal of love, and to showcase elements of nature which blooms with everlasting enchantment.

For more information, visit the official Poh Kong website.