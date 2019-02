CATHY DOLL did the unexpected, collaborating with Disney Tsum Tsum on a series of collectable cosmetic products packaged in iconic characters from Disney, Winnie the Pooh, Frozen, Monster Inc, 101 Dalmatians, Chip ‘n’ Dale and Sleeping Beauty.

Exclusively available at all Guardian stores nationwide, here are five extremely cute Disney Tsum Tsum X Cathy Doll products that are irresistible to all beauty enthusiasts.

1. CC Powder Pact

Essentially the most exciting part of the collection is this limited-edition powder pact and its storage pouch, available in not one but eight different characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore.

Gently pad it on the face over foundation for a more radiant appearance.

2. Duo Blusher Stick

Finger-paint it on your cheek or apply directly, then layer on gradually for a bold flush. Each blusher stick comes in two shades.

3. Two Step Fierce Mascara

To look fierce like the notorious evil villain Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty has never been easier.

The mascara has a silicone brush to volumise the upper lashes and a slimmer brush to coat lower lashes with precision.

4. Soft Eyebrow Pencil

The idea is to fill in those gaps between each hair without being too streaky with this Chip ‘n’ Dale inspired eyebrow pencil.

And by avoiding harsh lines, use its spoon brush to help shape and blend out the colour for more natural gradient brows.

5. Tint Gloss Cocktail Lip

A new innovation combining a lip tint to enhance the colour on your lips, a lip gloss to layer on shine for a fuller pout and a lip treatment to seal in the moisture.