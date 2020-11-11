A glamorous, dark and powerfully feminine collection

H&M is thrilled to collaborate with cult fashion brand The Vampire’s Wife, the brainchild of British designer, model and muse Susie Cave.

A fashion insider favourite, The Vampire’s Wife is known for flattering silhouettes, glamourous details and an unbridled celebration of women and the female form. The collection is progressive in attitude and fabrication; with sustainably sourced garments.

The Vampire’s Wife’s collaboration with H&M is bold and feminine. Statement pieces include the lace mystique mini dress with signature shoulders, the velvety mini dress with sensual pussy-bow and the romantic silvery lace cape, all comprised of recycled nylon and recycled polyester.

The Vampire’s Wife’s signature focus on silhouette shines on the street-sweeper length lace dress with retro ruffled hem. Accessories encourage whimsy, as charm necklaces, bracelets and ear cuffs feature eye, cloud, and of course, vampire teeth iconography.

Fingerless lace gloves and white detachable ruffled collar are both playful too. Classic black dominates the collection for an invitingly mysterious feel, with shimmery silver lace, opulent button cuffs and rich velvet textures adding a luxurious tone.