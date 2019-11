DAY-LONG makeup residue has met its match. Polish Cosmetics Company, Phenicoptere, recently introduced its revolutionary makeup removal brand Glov.

An award-winning cult favourite overseas, Glov has sought to transform makeup removal around the world.

Founded in 2012, Glov was created as the antithesis to the traditional makeup remover. Glov is a complex skincare tool intended to replace up to five items – eye makeup remover, face makeup remover, micellar water, cleansing gel and cotton pads.

Its patented micro-fibre technology gently removes makeup with just water, resulting in a quick and relaxing routine that leaves skin glowing and clean.

Eliminating toxins from the process entirely, the Glov micro-fibre technology removes makeup like a magnet when wet. The unique micro-fibres are one hundred times thinner than a human hair, and shaped like a star to grab and remove makeup without damaging skin.