THE removal of body hair has long been a signifier of femininity. However, the rise of the body positivity movement in recent years has empowered women to embrace the hirsute state; what was once embarrassing is now a symbol of personal strength.

But if you do choose to remove your body fuzz, we say: your body, your choice. And that choice is very literally in your hands with SweetPeachier’s portable, long-term hair removal devices.

The brand was founded by Kon Fa Rong and Yap Yuen Yi, both 22, during the first Movement Control Order last year.

It was the realisation of an entrepreneurial dream for the partners in pursuit of financial freedom.

They spotted a market segment that seeks an accessible and affordable hair removal alternative to the traditional laser hair removal treatments, which are often expensive.

Removing body hair in beauty salons can also be an intimidating experience.

The hand-held device for body and face hair removal uses pain-free, intense pulsed light (IPL) technology to target the melanin in hair follicles and reduce hair growth to a minimum in a span of eight weeks.

Kon shared: “A lot of people were still using hair removal creams, wax and even blades. With SweetPeachier, we wanted to provide not only a safer and more convenient solution but one that will bear long-term results.”

The founders share their answers to some of the most asked questions about IPL hair removal.