Celebrating 34 years’ presence of Louis Vuitton in Malaysia and in partnership with Suria KLCC, Louis Vuitton presents Time Capsule, a journey through the history of the House that revisits its landmark innovations in technology and design. Travelling from the House’s beginnings in 1854 to the present day, the story is told using rare and celebrated objects selected from the Louis Vuitton archive.

Time Capsule demonstrates the ways in which Louis Vuitton has anticipated the needs and desires of a changing world over 160 years. As advances in transport have accelerated our movement around the world, Louis Vuitton has continued to address new challenges faced by travellers with imaginative and ingenious creations.

The exhibition follows a visual timeline of landmark moments in the Louis Vuitton story, focusing on six key aspects:

1) Artisans’ room, live experience with Louis Vuitton craftsmen;

2) The key to the codes, those distinctive design features that can be traced back to Louis Vuitton’s very first trunks;

3) Journeys around the world, revealing how Louis Vuitton met the demands of the new forms of transport;

4) Elegance in Motion, showing how Louis Vuitton has enabled its clients to travel in style;

5) Louis Vuitton and the arts, a selection of Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with renowned contemporary artists; and

6) Magic Malle, symbol of the House, the trunk is where it all began.

From the very beginning Louis Vuitton has been defined by a pioneering spirit, with distant lands a favoured destination. The exhibition has travelled to different destinations such as Hong Kong, Bangkok, Berlin, Singapore, Dubai, Melbourne, Jakarta and Taipei.

The exhibition will held at the Esplanade, KLCC Park, Kuala Lumpur City Centre from July 7 to 28.