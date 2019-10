COACH has launched the first-of-its-kind creative collaboration with actor, producer and first global face of Coach menswear, Michael B. Jordan.

Inspired by his cultural influences and community, his love of anime, and his passion for bringing unique voices to the forefront, this unisex ready-to-wear, footwear and bag collection is Jordan’s first foray into fashion design, guided by the expertise of Coach creative director Stuart Vevers.

Created in partnership with VIZ Media, the collection combines Coach craftsmanship with Jordan’s affinity for functional fashion and graphic codes from the world of Naruto, a popular Japanese anime and manga.

The product range includes parkas, jean jackets, pullovers to backpacks, utility packs and hybrid sneaker boots.

Infused with technical details like removable sleeves, tactical straps and elastic closures, it also features imagery of characters from Naruto, as well as the series’ trademark motifs reimagined with Coach’s Retro C graphic.

These references tie back to the story of Naruto Uzumaki himself, a young ninja who begins his journey as an outsider, and who earns the respect of his community as he works with his friends to protect it.

Jordan said: “With my name on this collection, it was important to design pieces that represent my cultural influences and my community; pieces that I could see my friends, family and fans wearing with pride.

“As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront.

“Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations. I’m grateful to Stuart and Coach for providing me with the opportunity and expertise to execute a collection I’m extremely proud of.”