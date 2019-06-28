A new milestone

MAMONDE’S brand ambassador and top Korean actress Park Shin Hye was here in Malaysia to officiate the launch of the Mamonde Red Energy Recovery Serum at Watsons stores nationwide.

The Red Energy Recovery Serum is a premium product by Mamonde that addresses skin ageing and helps to recover and revitalise exhausted skin, bringing it back to its optimal condition. Comprising two key ingredients, pomegranate and Blossoming Energy, the serum creates smooth and supple skin that glows from within by strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier and promoting the skin’s turnover cycle.

The Blossoming Energy, derived from a 28-year study of flowers is Mamonde’s latest innovation. It is a special active ingredient that helps to boost skin’s energy.

Through the observation of flowers throughout their lifecycle; inclusive of changes in colour and temperature, Mamonde has discovered a unique component that helps flowers to bloom and survive longer than its usual lifespan.

This component was extracted, tested on skin and has since been developed to become the core ingredient for the Red Energy Recovery Serum, bringing forth properties that boost skin’s energy and return it to its healthiest state. Now launched at selected Watsons stores, the Red Energy

Recovery Serum is available in 30ml for RM130. It is also available on Watsons’ website.

The launch of the Red Energy Recovery Serum into Watsons stores also signifies the official partnership that is being established between Mamonde Malaysia and Watsons Malaysia.

“Mamonde Malaysia has garnered a substantial number of loyal customers and fans over the last three years since its launch through the many innovative products that we’ve introduced. The brand is now moving to the next phase which is to widen its reach to more customers through our partnership with Watsons. This new partnership will also vastly increase Mamonde’s presence in the marketplace,” said Margaret Chin, Country Manager of Amorepacific Malaysia.

Mamonde Malaysia has expanded their sales channels to over 50 Watsons Malaysia stores nationwide. The launch of Mamonde into Watsons stores nationwide is in line with Amorepacific’s global partner-ship with A.S Watsons Group to widen its distribution platform for both online and offline.

“We are delighted to have Mamonde’s ambassador, Park Shin Hye for a meet and greet with Watsons shoppers in conjunction with Mamonde’s launch of the new Red Energy Recovery Serum. At Watsons we continuously work with our partners to offer innovative and exciting products which serves their needs.

“Dermatologist-tested Mamonde Red Energy Recovery Serum is suitable for all our Watsons shoppers with different skin types,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia.