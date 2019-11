SISLEY is offering an ‘augmented’ version of its famious Phyto-Teint Eclat foundation with the Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat, a ‘radiance-activating’ foundation with an enriched skincare formula and an ultra-velvety finish.

The new foundation comes in 14 shades to addreses a variety of skin tones.

Sisley’s formula perfectly crosses makeup with skincare to give skin new radiance, showcasing its expertise in the beauty field to produce a glowing complexion.

Meanwhile, its Radiance Foaming Cream is a makeup remover that offers a genuine skincare experience with a creamy, airy transforming texture.

The product leaves skin purified, refreshed, soft and radiant.