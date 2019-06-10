A perfect V-shaped face

WITH Shaping Facial Lift, Clarins took skincare into a new era. Launched in 1998, this exceptional contouring serum was the first of its kind, created to give Asian women the V-shaped face they dreamed of. It quickly became a bestseller and established Clarins as the go-to brand in facial contouring.

So what’s new in 2019?

Clarins believes in the importance of listening to women. And for Asian women today, there is no one V shape. Today, natural, individual beauty comes first. A V shape yes, but your own, very unique V.

That fresh insight, coupled with its commitment to constantly innovate, allows Clarins to offer clients a new generation of the V contouring serum women have always loved.

Enriched with hyaluronic acid, the new V Shaping Facial Lift’s fine, hydrating texture gives you an immediate feeling of wellbeing. Its unique, corset-like feel instantly contributes to the serum’s ‘lift’ effect, tightens skins and leaves it soft and silky-smooth.