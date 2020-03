SISLEY PARIS may have just invented the ideal combination of daily skincare and cosmetics for the ultimate radiant healthy glow we’re looking for.

The Phyto Hydra Teint beautifying tinted moisturiser with SPF 15 is an all-in-one formula that packs all the benefits of a day cream with sheer coverage and natural finishing. Its mission to a perfect skin complexion promises a quick, effective and comprehensive result.

Immediately upon application, you’d notice a perfectly moisturised, softer and smoother complexion thanks to Sisley’s patented white lily and refining golden apple tree extracts.

When the sunlight hits the face, the day cream shields the skin against UVA and UVB rays with its SPF 15 protection. At the same time, the skin radiates light from all angles through its perfectly smooth mica crystals for an enhanced glow.

In the long term, the complexion’s radiance and vitality are visibly boosted and further fortified from external aggressions, thanks to the active ingredients of kiwi, grapefruit and buckwheat seed extracts.

The Sisley Paris Phyto Hydra Teint is available in three shades - fair, light and medium - offering light coverage and a fresh, soft and creamy texture that glides smoothly onto the skin for eight hours without caking.