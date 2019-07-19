A stylish, shiny timepiece on your wrist

SUN, sun, sun! A pop of colour and some eyecatching sheen. For this summer, Ice-Watch has embellished its bestselling model with multi-tone iridescent dials and two-tone straps, creating a real showstopper of a collection.

The degrade sunray dials and silicone straps – which are just as colourful on the inside as the outside – add an upbeat twist to the sleek and simple design of the ICE model.

The collection is a celebration of the joie de vivre and energy of summer, with a riot of colour and metallic dials and shades that range from frosty to fruity and even downright tropical. To be enjoyed with abandon, whether in the city or on holiday.

Each dial strategically captures the light, turning people’s heads and drawing attention to the trendy colours of the two-tone straps, with only one purpose, i.e., to accessorise the summer’s prettiest looks in true Ice-Watch style.

The cool, clean and modern ICE duo chic collection exudes energetic charm, with a subtle hint of gleaming glamour. The hands, the markers, the inner bezel ring and the rose gold, gold or silver logo: every last detail of this well thought-through design is accentuated.

Priced at RM399, the new collection is available in stores this July.