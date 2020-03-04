A touch of colour

CALLING all Sailor Moon fans out there! Skechers recently launched a line of new products in collaboration with the classic 1990s anime and manga series beloved by many.

The Skechers x Sailor Moon newly released sneakers and apparel are injected with colour auras to represent five of the most well-known Sailor guardians.

Throughout the whole collection, Skechers features the Sailor Guardians’ symbols on sneakers, hoodies, pullovers, and t-shirts.

The item that stands out most from the collection is the D’Lites Airy 2.0 sneaker, available in five colours, representing the characters Sailor Moon (dark pink and blue), Sailor Venus (navy and yellow), Sailor

Mercury (light and dark blue), Sailor Mars (purple and red), and Sailor Jupiter (pink and green).

The sneaker comes with an Air Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole and shock-absorbing midsole for your comfort.

The chunky sneaker also gives you some height while adding colour to your outfit. It retails for RM459.

The Skechers X Sailor Moon merchandise are up for grabs at a Skechers outlet near you.