LIGHT and comfortable while bringing innovation and warmth – these are the tenets of Uniqlo’s 2020 Spring Summer collection.

Previewed at EX8, Subang recently, the latest Uniqlo LifeWear apparel are not only easy on the eyes, but are welcoming everyday wear as well.

As in previous seasons, Uniqlo categorised its latest offerings into Outdoors, Work & Craft, and Art & Design. Although the synergy between the three categories is apparent, each has its own unique look.

Rounded, oversized, and billowing, the Outdoor category is comfort in motion. Earthy colours match the design’s breezy feel. Made using lightweight materials, this collection is also compact. The styles are contemporary, and the fits are relaxed, perfect for everyday wear in our climate.

With a focus on functionality and attention to detail, the Work & Craft category is filled with earthy tones paired with colours inspired by nature.

Its design can be perceived as less formal, with a touch of ruggedness which leans towards a proactive attitude.

Meanwhile, the Art & Design category looks bold with dark colours compared with rich saturated tones from minerals.

Here Uniqlo uses new ideas in minimalism and incorporates ideas from angular architecture to create a professional look, with a lean and timeless design. But don’t be fooled by its neat looks, the offerings in these categories are equally comfortable.

The collection will be available through Uniqlo’s online store and in 51 Uniqlo stores nationwide.

Expect more sustainable and innovative wear in future, as well as a more extensive UT Collection, including collaborations with local designers this year.