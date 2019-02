SINCE launching the Sisleya L’Integral Anti-Age Firming Concentrate Serum in 2018, Sisley continued its research into epigenetics by addressing the very source of behavioural ageing.

It has now consolidated its extensive anti-wrinkle expertise into Sisleya L’Integral Anti-Age Anti-Wrinkle Concentrated Serum, a powerful serum with a comprehensive anti-wrinkle action that targets two competely new focuses: reawakening collagen production at its source and regenerating the extra-cellular matrix.

Ultra-lightweight, fresh and non-greasy, it leaves skin matte and velvety with a pleasant bare-skin sensation. The serum is delicately scented with essential oils of Lavender and Marjoram.

Enhance your complexion

Sisley L’Orchidee Corail is a highlighter blush that tints and enhances the complexion with a sheer and luminous covering. Its formula enriched with White Lily preserves the comfort and the softness of the epidermis.

Its trio of ultra-luminous shades sculpts the face and enhances its natural beauty.