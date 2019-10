ACTIVE lifestyles call for active beauty products that can keep up with open pores and sweat.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream in SPF 50+, or Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40+, are all-in-one products that colour corrects, have skin-loving ingredients and SPF are a definite go-to post-workout.

They delivers flawless coverage that does not crease and crack, and come in 12 shades per range, priced at RM168 each.

Other products

Prime your skin with Smashbox Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Primer, and add a hint of Nudestix Hey Honey for that extra chiselled look.

Good hygiene practice is always appreciated post-workout, so remember to hit the shower with Dr. Roebuck’s Kibosh Cleanser and Ouai Scalp and Body Scrub, and moisturise after with Sephora Collection Ultra Glow Serum.

You want to leave a work out smelling fresh, and Kopari’s Deodorant is perfect for touch ups. It also now comes in two new variants – Gardenia and Charcoal.