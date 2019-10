TAKE a plunge with Alpina’s new Seastrong Diver, or Baume & Mercier’s updated Clifton Club Bronze which demonstrates its sporting prowess, or the robust Victorinox FieldForce Chronograph that can withstand even the harshest environment.

Discover these three timepieces that have proved themselves to be worthy of their reputation, they certainly do not disappoint.

Alpina Seastrong Diver GMT AL-247LNO4TV6

For 50 years, Alpina has been riding on the wave of success with its Seastrong Diver collection, reigning supreme as a highly reliable diving instrument and a distinctively timeless sports watch.

Inspired by the ocean, the collection pays tribute to the ultimate expression of technical performance. Powered by an AL-247 quartz caliber, the watches feature an oversized 44mm case, a unidirectional ratcheting 60min diving bezel and luminous indexes for high readability.

Its dial makes a bold connection with the bezel, presented in a deep oceanic blue against vivid orange. They indicate the hours, minutes and GMT and a date window, visible at 3 o’clock.

All enclosed by the engraved case and screw-in crown which offers added security while diving with exceptional water resistance up to 300 metres.

Baume & Mercier Clifton Club Bronze 10502

Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier elegantly revisit the codes of sportsmanship prevalent in its Clifton Club collection.

Originally made of stainless steel, the Clifton Club timepiece has been given a new look, in a bronze automatic version and refined neo-retro visage without losing an ounce of its athletic identity.

With a universal diameter of 42mm, the polished satin-finished bronze case of this new Clifton Club will acquire a patina over time.

As it oxidizes, the bronze case will develop darker in colour, a deeper brown, and may in time develop a greenish sheen. All these chromatic nuances are due to exposure of air, water and sunlight.

At the heart of the timepiece is a proven “Swiss made” self-winding mechanical movement with 28,000 vibrations per hour.

The sporty lines of Clifton Club Bronze are also highlighted by its screw-down bronze crown, its unidirectional rotating bezel, water-resistance up to 100 metres and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

Victorinox FieldForce Chronograph

Victorinox, the inventor of the iconic Swiss Army Knife’s presence in the horology industry is often overlooked.

As its military-inspired name suggest, the FieldForce collection reflects the hallmarks of the very core of the Victorinox brand, steeped in tradition, quality and innovative design.

Symbolic dashes of red set off the dial, featuring the iconic Cross & Shield and the pride of the Swiss Army.

Newly designed bezel adds a touch of sportiness to the range, bold numerals and hands combined with the distinct Superluminova-enhanced display to provide perfectly clear readability both day and night.

The FieldForce Chronograph, in particular, puts functionality on its priority list. Powered by an analogue quartz movement with stopwatch functions and tachymeter scale, that pays tribute to the brand origins with a new take on rugged, dynamic design.

Quality is present in every detail, from advanced crown protection with scratch-resistant, triple-coated anti-reflective sapphire crystal, to water resistance up to 100 metres.