UNINFLUENCED by trends and fashion, YUICHI TOYAMA expresses distinctive and unique eyewear. It’s an experiment in pure design and structural aesthetics. The brand will continue its pursuit of a newfound “Made in Japan” quality with exceptional traditional craftsmanship and innovative design.

YUICHI TOYAMA eyewear features a minimalist design and function, stripping away all unnecessary elements. It gives you an aesthetic experience with its beautiful frames.

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Yuichi Toyama’s artistic journey as an eyewear designer. To acknowledge the quarter century milestone, the brand changed its name to achieve its full potential in continuing to offer unconventional, timeless products based on an extraordinary experience and the highest Japanese quality.

Toyama is deeply influenced by the history of eyewear. His design is an interpretation of the traditional aesthetics of structure and colour, combined with modern eyewear decor. This is the strong basis on which he develops the new collections.