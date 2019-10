NATURA, the global cosmetics company founded in Brazil in 1969, officially established its Asian market presence with the launch of its business in Malaysia through the opening of a pop-up store in Sunway Pyramid on Oct 4.

Natura products will be available to customers through its established omnichannel strategy which comprises e-commerce, social selling and physical stores.

Around 300 items from the Natura portfolio will be offered under the brands Ekos, Chronos, Lumina, Mamae e Bebe and Natura Homem, as well as fragrances from the Brazilian Perfumery House.

All products from the brand are 100% vegan.

Natural International head Daniel Silveira, who officiated the launch of the Malaysian pop-up store, said: “We see great opportunities for Natura in Malaysia, with its millions of diverse consumers who have for decades been purchasing [products] through many different channels.

“We are confident that our omnichannel strategy will be well-received, bringing a wide variety of products to customers as well as providing a great platform for our business growth across the region.

“More importantly, we are excited about working with local partners across Asia as a force for change to build a more sustainable future.”

The business operations of the Natura brand in Malaysia is handled by Ola Beleza, a subsidiary of InNature Bhd.

InNature managing director Datin Mina Cheah-Foong said: “We are proud to have been selected as Natura’s business partner to launch the brand for the first time in Asia.

“This larger than usual pop-up store, in a prime location in Sunway Pyramid mall, will serve well to introduce the brand and its products to consumers, via unique experiences which we are offering to visitors.

“This includes a skincare interactive wall, free skin and hair analysis, a fragrance personality analyser, and a pampering hand massage while visitors enjoy a VR (virtual reality) adventure through the Amazon forest.

“Customers can also purchase our products via our online store at www.natura.com, and we hope to launch our social selling channel soon.”