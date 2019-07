DARE to travel with SOTHYS Essential Ampoules! Who cares about the hot sun or the dry and cold winter when you get a skincare worry-free holiday with these essential ampoules? This year SOTHYS Essential Ampoules On-The-Go campaign is going to enliven your travel style with 14 bottles of ampoules, packed in the cool and trendy collectible travel compendium, featuring four different travel quotes in neon colour! Everyone can now fulfil their insatiable wanderlust by enjoying the “after-facial” glow and great looking skin anywhere and anytime.

To keep the skincare fun rolling, SOTHYS Ampoules On-The-Go 2019 level up the travel-with-skincare spirit by introducing a series of travel compendium. Each travel compendium comes with different life-inspired travel quotes representing each type of SOTHYS essential ampoule’s identity, and to encourage you to travel. The usage of neon colour indicates courage; to be daring; while the mysterious navy-blue background colour indicates the unforeseen circumstances that you might face during your journey.

SOTHYS Essential Ampoules are concentrated serums which are sealed in a vacuum sterile vial. It comes in a series of four variants to cater to different skin types and concerns. The easy-to-use re-sealable plastic ampoules are meant to be utilised with existing skin care regime for a greater outcome. Results are almost instantly seen and felt with the concentrated active ingredients that easily reach the lower levels of the skin to bring about outstanding results.

They include the Oxygenating Essential Ampoule, Hydrating Essential Ampoule, Brightening Essential Ampoule and Anti-Ageing Essential Ampoule.

SOTHYS special edition Essential Ampoules On-The-Go Travel Compendium are priced at RM246 per travel compendium (1.5ml x 14 bottles in a clutch) and available at all SOTHYS Malaysia Corporate and SOTHYS Licensed Premium Salons nationwide.