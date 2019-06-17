An alternative to Botox

I’M NOT so much of an “aichmophobe”, but when it comes to inserting needles to the face the experience truly terrifies me.

Facial acupuncture may be relatively new to some but acupuncture itself that involves placing ultra-fine needles on systematic points to improve overall health isn’t.

The age-old Chinese medicine practice has been shown to treat mild ailments such as cough, cold, headache and sore throat. However, on the face it can clear up congestion, improve facial discolouration, reduce wrinkles and stimulate collagen production.

The purpose of facial acupuncture is to stimulate healing through causing slight trauma, thus this process encourages the skin to restructure and repair itself.

Well, after seeing Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie using the natural and holistic anti-ageing treatment to turn back time, I’ve decided to give it a go.

Similar to most facials, the Acupuncture Rejuvenation Facial at Ozmosis Spa in Bangsar started off with a double cleanse, followed by a quick wipe with facial toner before inserting the acupuncture needles on the face.

Certified acupuncturist Dr Yek Shih Cherng who is in-charge of the traditional Chinese medicine treatments at Ozmosis Spa begins to insert the needles on the right side of my face, before moving on to the forehead and finally the left side.

He pointed out that each session will be different for everyone. Hence, each customer will be given a personal consultation and facial diagnosis to address any skin concerns before further action. As for me, I have pretty obvious eye bags and some pigmentation on my face.

Upon the first needle injection, I felt a slight prick but that was it. It wasn’t painful nor was it uncomfortable but as Dr Yek moved his way up to my forehead to inject one around a pimple, I immediately felt a tension similar to having a headache but it only lasted for a few seconds.

When he finished, he left me to relax for 15 to 20 minutes in the room, but let’s be real, it was impossible to relax knowing there were so many needles on my face. I did ask Dr Yek how many needles were there on my face, to which he answered: “I lost count.”

After a quick look at myself in the mirror, I saw a reflection looking back that reminded me of the 1980s fictional character Pinhead from the Hellraiser series with multiple spikes coming out of his head.

One thought interrupted another, then it got worse when my mind wandered elsewhere, to a distressing scene in Final Destination 5; where Isaac whose body is covered in acupuncture needles stumbled off the treatment bed and fell to the floor.

I quickly recollected my thoughts, as I breathe in the perennial essential oils that linger in the air while easing my disturbed mind to soothing spa music.

Dr Yek soon returned to carefully remove the needles one by one, then he applied an ultra-soothing face mask to soothe any redness and inflammation. This was followed by a LED light therapy that was placed over my face where I was able to relax in a pair of blacked out goggles.

After the facial, my face was evidently tighter and firmer, facial points were lifted and appeared significantly rejuvenated, and my pigmentation faded slightly.