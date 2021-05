OUR age manifests itself in a number of ways on our body. Skin changes are the most visible signs of ageing, such as wrinkles, sagging skin and age spots.

We may wish for a perfectly smooth and spotless skin, but an uneven skin tone is common for many of us. This may take the form of redness, acne scars and age spots, which become more apparent with age. Hyperpigmentation and skin spots are due to genetic factors, hormones, sun exposure, pollution and lifestyle.

[ comfort zone ] has introduced the Sublime Skin Corrector and the Color Perfect SPF 50, the perfect duo as a daily remedy to sporting an almost spotless complexion.

In a bid to make even complexion realisable, [ comfort zone ] research and development has examined different and relevant disciplines of studies and dermatological treatments, to develop a highly effective preventative and corrective formula for the treatment of hyperpigmentation. The success of [ comfort zone ]’s formula in treating hyperpigmentation is due to an important collaboration with Dr. Mariuccia Bucci, a Nutridermatologist, who has shared with the [ comfort zone ] R&D team the most recent studies on hyperpigmentation.

Bucci added: “To correct the skin pigmentations, we must first know how to recognise them and understand the depth of the stain.” She also said “Optically, the darker skin spots are more superficial, while the clearer spots are the deeper ones.”

The main inspiration for [comfort zone ] formulation is the Kligman’s Triad, which combines medical grade ingredients, such as anti-inflammatory cortisone, melanin production inhibiting hydroquinone, and retinoic acid to exfoliate and even-out the complexion. These ingredients can only be used by dermatologists owing to their potential side effects. [ comfort zone ]’s proprietary TRI-WHITE COMPLEX in the Sublime Skin Corrector offers the same three corrective actions with safe, natural and high-tech ingredients tested for daily home applications without any contraindications.

Sublime Skin Corrector

The [ comfort zone ] Sublime Skin Corrector is a concentration of medical grade ingredients that treat hyperpigmentation. The formula acts to give a brightening action, control the synthesis of melanin responsible for age pigmentations, promote exfoliation and accelerate cell turnover. It effectively reduces the visibility of spots on the skin for a more even and younger looking skin.

The highly graded and concentrated formula of the Sublime Skin Corrector includes [comfort zone ]’s Tri-White Complex which is composed of an anti-inflammatory organic Physalis Angulata that reduces inflammation and oxidation, 4-N-Butlyresorcinol and Punarnava that inhibits the production and transfer of melanin hence skin discolorations, and Keratolytic Enzyme that promotes exfoliation and desquamation of pigmented skin.

The [ comfort zone ] Sublime Skin Corrector is to be applied to the specific spotted areas on the skin every morning and followed by sunblock, and every night before the moisturiser.

Sublime Skin Color Perfect

The [ comfort zone ] Sublime Skin Color Perfect SPF 50 is a colour tone perfecting cream with UVA/UVB wide spectrum protection and it is fortified for treating the visible consequences of photo-ageing while you are out and about in the day.

It has a silky texture that is also lightly tinted for an immediate even appearance of the skin. The main ingredients of the Sublime Skin Color Perfect SPF 50 include Palmitoyl Glycine peptide that act against photo-ageing and the degenerative effects of the sun on collagen, UVA and UVB filters to effectively protects the skin from ultraviolet rays which cause hyperpigmentation on the skin and Colored Mica extract that evens and illuminates the skin.

The Sublime Skin Color Perfect SPF 50 is to be applied every morning after moisturiser and before makeup. It can be reapplied during the day if required.

[ comfort zone ] Sublime Skin Corrector (RM438) and Sublime Skin Color Perfect SPF 50 (RM388) are available now.