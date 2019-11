WE all know that agave can be made into tequila, but who is brilliant enough to have figured its use for haircare? Yves Rocher has most certainly piqued our interest with its daring innovation.

The French botanical beauty brand has reinvented its haircare range by proposing an unprecedented concept built around the health and beauty of the hair, from the scalp to the tips.

The secret botanical ingredient is blue agave, which grows abundantly in the arid climate of Mexico. The time between planting and harvesting can span anywhere between eight to 12 years.

During this stage, it slowly loads up with fructans until maturation, which are reserved as a powerful source of energy for the plant.

Although agave fructans have never been used before in cosmetology, they have been proven to work where the hair draws in all its strength at the very heart of the scalp.

This ability to stimulate double microcirculation allows the scalp to reinforce blood vessels and form new vessels. As this happens, the roots are better nourished and therefore, the hair grows stronger and more beautiful.

In addition to the organic agave fructans that Yves Rocher has successfully patented, the brand also enhances each of its newly introduced haircare products with secondary botanical ingredients such as jojoba oil, avocado, acai berries and many others.

Yves Rocher’s complete agave fructans haircare range targets 10 specific hair concerns for Nourishing, Colour, Shine, Repair, Purity, Gentle, Volume & Substance, Anti-Pollution, Anti-Dandruff and Anti-Hair Loss.