BELL & ROSS, a leading brand in the aviation watch market with its iconic square BR03 model designed for professionals in extreme environments, is now unveiling its BR05 collection.

Faithful to the brand’s watchwords of legibility, functionality, reliability and precision, this new model boasts a resolutely urban look and feel. The lines of its case combine round and square, the basic geometric shapes that form part of Bell & Ross’ identity.

The construction of the BR05 surpasses the rigour of the square and transcends the perfection of the circle to define its own individual character. Its confident style harnesses the energy of the city, the rhythm, its richness.

BR05 is the time measuring instrument for the urban explorers.

A NEW EDGE

The rich finishes of the BR05 draw the eye. Its 40mm case is angular. The satin-finished surfaces are perfectly flat. The polished bevels emphasise and enhance the volumes they contain.

These alternating satin-finished and polished surfaces are also found on the remarkably flexible steel bracelet.

Particular attention has been paid to the arc of the curve, allowing all the components to be perfectly aligned and ensuring the bracelet can adapt seamlessly to any wrist.